Just a few days to go until the start of the Abu Dhabi Challenge Ahmad, how are you feeling?

I’m very excited, we are practicing now and we are going to play nine holes. Played 18 and 9 the past two days so I am very excited, looking forward to it and the course is in very good condition so let’s see how it goes. Hopefully the weather doesn’t get any hotter than this!

Obviously you know this course very well, what do you need to do around here to score well?

The rough isn’t as thick as the DP World Tour events, so if you miss the fairway left and right its not too bad. But you need to hit good tee shots and some holes are long off the tips so iron shots when you miss them on the right side, make sure you don’t short side yourself, and it would be good if you take advantage of the par fives as well obviously.

Watch the full interview with Ahmad Harry Grimshaw, Golf Editor

It’s a huge week not just for yourself but your Emirates Golf Federation team mates as well, how excited are you all?

We are all excited. For them it’s the first time in playing such a big event, I’ve played a few DP World Tour events so I know how it feels. But they are excited and anxious at the same time, but it’s a good thing its shows that they care and I’m sure they will grow their game and character from this.

Have you given them any advice?

I’m trying too. When someone is at the age of 16 or 17 they think know it all! So I just try to give as much as I can and wether they take it or not it’s on them.

Ahmad Skaik (right) alongside fellow UAE nationals.

How great is all the support you have received from the Emirates Golf Federation?

It’s amazing, they have given us so many opportunities to play. I’ll play seven Challenge Tour events this year and a few DP World Tour events so I’m looking forward to that and it’s a very good thing for me because I want to turn professional soon and take my game to the next level so this is the step I need to do that.

Do you feel there is pressure on you from the whole of the UAE? Because there are a lot of people watching you.