Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington warmed up for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Wednesday by spending time with the golfers who represented the UAE in the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi in 2019.
The four players and Harrington played a competitive event from tee, bunker and putting green on the Par 3 course at Yas Links, with three-time Major winner Harrington just winning on a last hole countback.
The event took place on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship during a Special Olympics Golf Clinic at Yas Links, in the company of Talal Al Hashimi, National Director of Special Olympics, and Greg Fewer, CFO — Aldar Properties.