Putting: Play golf in the UAE like a pro — a guide to beating the greens

Yasin Ali from the David Leadbetter Academy at JA The Resort Golf Course talks you through the key elements to get you around the course in one piece.

Putting

Holding the putter is different from the other clubs in your bag, with the rubber grip more in the 'lifelines' of your arms and the palms facing each other.

My feet are comfortably wide with the weight on the balls of the feet. An even spread of 50-50 weight distribution between both feet. The ball position and the putter are slightly forward of centre, toward my left foot.

As for posture, my knees are bent, I am bending from my waist, my arms are relaxed and hanging down with the elbows tucked in towards the ribs to form a triangle. The eye line is with the eyes directly over the ball.

To execute the stroke: keep your knees, hips and head still and rock your core/shoulders to make the stroke. The distance the ball travels depends on the length and speed of the pendulum swing.