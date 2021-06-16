Posture and ball position: Play golf in the UAE like a pro — is it all in the hips?

Yasin Ali from the David Leadbetter Academy at JA The Resort Golf Course talks you through the key elements to get you around the course in one piece.

Posture & ball position

To get into the correct posture we want our feet as wide as our shoulders.

From here we will raise the club and arms out in front of us, look at your feet and bend your knees until you cover the laces of your shoes.

While keeping your back straight, let your arms come down until you feel the upper arm and armpits pressuring your chest. From here bend from the waist until the club is just hovering hovering above the ground.

To get the club to touch the ground we will go into a more sitting position and this will form the address position.

For ball position for the irons we want the ball forward of our sternum and closer to the left foot by a club head.