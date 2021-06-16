Grip: Play golf in the UAE like a pro — take your game into your own hands

Yasin Ali from the David Leadbetter Academy at JA The Resort Golf Course talks you through the key elements to get you around the course in one piece.

Grip

This is the most important element in the set-up for playing golf.

The club is positioned diagonally from the fleshy part of the left palm diagonally down into the last line of the left forefinger (for right-handers). The last 3 fingers of the left hand will apply the most pressure in that hand.

As we wrap the left hand over the line formed between the left thumb and left forefinger points towards the right shoulder. The right hand the rubber grip is positioned almost exclusively in the fingers.

From here the left thumb fits in the gap in the right palm and the fleshy part of the right thumb sits directly on top of the left thumb. The right forefinger sits separate to the other fingers in a trigger finger position.

Once the right hand is placed on the club the line between right forefinger and thumb points towards the chin.

In terms of pressure — if 10 is vice-like pressure and 0 is floppy — we need a 6 or 7 on the chart.

It is also important to keep the top of both fore arms nice and relaxed this will take tension out of the shoulders and allow you to swing the club smoothly. A final piece of advice is make sure that your hands work in unison and one is not more dominant that the other. “Your grip is a two handed alliance, not a battle for supremacy.”