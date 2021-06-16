Clubs: Play golf in the UAE like a pro — get your game into the right gear

Yasin Ali from the David Leadbetter Academy at JA The Resort Golf Course talks you through the key elements to get you around the course in one piece.

Equipment

Under the Rules of Golf there is a maximum limit of 14 golf clubs. The driver is the longest club in a standard set, being anywhere between 44 and 46 inches long and a loft between 7 and 11 degrees. In the modern set you would normally have a 3 and a 5 wood, slightly shorter than your driver.

The irons range from a 4 iron to a wedge and often multiple wedges, sand and pitching/chipping.

Lastly and perhaps most importantly the putter.

Traditionally the shortest club in the bag, but with Bryson DeChambeau and others they have adopted a slightly longer club for their stroke, all legal within the rules of golf.

The length of putter can vary between 32 and 45 inches, the latter the same length as a driver.

The loft of the putter is anywhere between 2 and 6 degrees to give the required elevation to encourage a pure roll of the ball.

All of this can be customised and tailored to the players’ needs.

What makes golf unique compared with other sports is that a golfer has to master 14 pieces of equipment rather than just one.

This adds to the appeal of the game.