Ex-England striker shares traumatic assault to help others reclaim their stories
Dubai: Former Premier League footballer Andy Carroll has revealed he was sexually assaulted by a male celebrity in 2021, describing the experience as “traumatic” and saying he is still coping with its impact.
The 37-year-old detailed the incident in his new book, “Owning It”, released on Thursday. He said he only decided to include the account at the last minute after lengthy discussions with his girlfriend, Lou Teasdale.
The former England international said the incident happened after he played for hometown club Newcastle United away from homE. According to his book, Carroll's former partner had encouraged him to invite a “celebrity mate” to watch a boxing match and stay at his house while she was away.
The forward said he knew the man but had previously found him unsettling. After having “a few drinks”, he went to bed and was later woken by the man attempting to sexually assault him under the bedsheets.
The former Liverpool footballer said he threw the man out and struck him when he attempted to re-enter the house. Carroll then contacted police and recalled “sobbing” in his children’s nanny’s arms.
The man denied the allegations but was subsequently charged with sexual offences and sentenced to three years in prison. He was also placed on the National Sex Offender Register and banned from entering the village where Carroll lived.
Carroll described the court process as “humiliating and embarrassing” and said he had kept the experience largely private.
He now hopes speaking publicly about the assault can help others and allow him to “own” what happened rather than let the trauma control him.
Carroll currently plays for Dagenham & Redbridge Football Club in the National League South.