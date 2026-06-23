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France-Iraq World Cup game suspended due to severe weather alert

Mbappe goal puts France ahead before lightning alert stops World Cup clash

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AFP
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A photographer wears a raincoat as the 2026 World Cup Group I football match between France and Iraq is suspended due adverse weather at the Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia on June 22, 2026.
A photographer wears a raincoat as the 2026 World Cup Group I football match between France and Iraq is suspended due adverse weather at the Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia on June 22, 2026.
AFP

The World Cup match between France and Iraq was suspended at half-time on Monday due to a severe weather alert, as fans were told to take shelter from an approaching thunderstorm.

A FIFA official said the game in Philadelphia, which kicked off at 2100 GMT, would be delayed for at least half an hour, including the scheduled 15-minute half-time break.

France were leading 1-0 at the interval in the Group I contest thanks to a Kylian Mbappe goal in the 14th minute.

The match kicked off in dry conditions before rain began to fall late in the first half, and supporters were told as soon as the half-time whistle was blown to "exit the open seating area and seek shelter in covered areas of the stadium".

The vast majority of the 68,324-capacity Lincoln Financial Field, renamed Philadelphia Stadium for the tournament, is uncovered -- leaving most of the capacity crowd to pack into the concourses.

It is the first match of this World Cup to be delayed by the threat of severe weather, with strict protocols in place in the United States when a storm is detected in the surrounding area.

Several games at last year's Club World Cup in the US were held up because of bad weather.

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