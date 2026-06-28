2026 World Cup: Outstanding Cape Verde shine spotlight on African success

And amid the success stories at this year’s World Cup, the tiny Cape Verde have definitely captured the imagination, having secured an unthinkable showdown with Lionel Messi's Argentina, but they are just part of a success story for African football.

The permutations and combinations of the Group Stages now over, the 32 teams that have qualified for the knockouts can no longer afford a bad day in office or even a dip in form. As the group stage matches showed, no team is beaten until the final whistle and none of the 32 teams who have made it through are pushovers.

Morocco were the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup four years ago in Qatar and look capable of going deep again, having already held Brazil to a 1-1 draw. They are also co-hosts for the next edition of the World Cup in 2030.

A record 10 African nations qualified for the expanded 48-team tournament and only Tunisia are headed home before the last 32. After 17 days of competition, Morocco, South Africa, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Cape Verde, Egypt, Congo and Algeria qualified for the round of 32.

The smallest nation ever to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup, the archipelago of just over 500,000 people, resisted the might of Spain to secure a draw on their tournament debut.

Cape Verde's fairytale has been manna from heaven for FIFA as they defend their decision to increase the tournament by 16 teams – a move critics say is designed to rake in record revenues for football's governing body.

"When you see nine out of 10 teams going through for the next round in the biggest tournament that shows a lot."

Only six African countries had ever qualified for the knockout stage (several of them multiple times). The most in the same year had been two, in 2014 and '22.

Congo have a tall task in facing England next, but for now, the team are soaking in the moment. Yoane Wissa, who was player of the match against Uzbekistan, said: "Now every African team can dream big. The last World Cup, Morocco has been to the semi-final. Now I think it's eight teams (nine after Algeria went through later)," Wissa said. "What's coming next is good for the African teams.”

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.