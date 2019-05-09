New Delhi: The technical committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday picked up former Croatia coach Igor Stimac as India’s new national team manager and has recommended his name to executive committee for the necessary approval.

“We have forwarded Stimac’s name as the new coach. It is now up to the executive committee to take a final call,” a senior member of the technical committee said.

Stimac’s name was finalised after a marathon meeting at the AIFF headquarters in New Delhi that lasted nearly four hours. Stimac, who appeared for the interview in person, is expected to take over immediately as the camp for the King’s Cup will begin on May 20.