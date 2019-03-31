Abu Dhabi, UAE, 31 March 2019: Sharjah FC took top honours at the most diverse youth football tournament in the Middle East as it drew to a dramatic conclusion in Abu Dhabi last night (SATURDAY). Of the 130 teams that participated, six teams were victorious in their respective age-group finals at the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup. The winners were: Manchester City Academy in the under 8s, City Football Schools Abu Dhabi in the under 10s, City Football Schools Abu Dhabi in the under 12s, Melbourne City Academy in the under 14s, Sharjah FC in the under 16s, and Abu Dhabi Thistle won the girls’ under-14s age group. Image Credit:

