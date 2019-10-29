Ajax's Sergino Dest. Image Credit: AP

Washington: Ajax defender Sergino Dest has opted to represent the US internationally over the Netherlands.

Dest, 18, featured for the United States at various youth levels but grew up in the Netherlands. He played for the US in the Under-17 and U20 World Cups. He made his senior national team debut for the Americans last month when he played in friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay, but because he had not played a competitive match for the US senior men’s team, he could still change his affiliation to the Dutch national team.

“I am happy to announce that I have decided to keep playing for the US men’s national team,” said Dest, who had made progress this season, already securing a starting place with Ajax.

“Of course, it was a tough decision for me when the Dutch men’s national team showed their interest, but I have built up a very good feeling with Team USA over the last couple of years and I strongly believe in the plans and potential of US football. I am therefore dedicated to making the next 10-15 years a big success and will do my utmost to help the team play for titles.”