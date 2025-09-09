Premier League's Foul Stars XI: The dark arts masters through Gameweek 3

Welcome to the shadowy realm of tactical fouling, aggressive challenges
Dubai: While silky skills and spectacular goals dominate social media feeds, there exists another dimension of Premier League excellence that often goes unsung. Welcome to the shadowy realm of tactical fouling, aggressive challenges, and those inevitable brain fart moments, where breaking up play becomes an art form and disruption serves as the ultimate weapon.
Here, we have compiled an unconventional XI of those who excel in the darker arts of the beautiful game, ranked by fouls committed per 90 minutes in the Premier League through gameweek 3. The data was collected from FotMob.
Marco Bizot (Aston Villa) - 0.5 fouls per 90
Even goalkeepers can get their hands dirty, and Bizot leads the charge from the back.
Left-Back: Maxim De Cuyper (Brighton) - 2.2 fouls per 90
Centre-Back Partnership:
• Konstantinos Mavropanos (West Ham) - 2.0 fouls per 90
• Matt Doherty - RWB playing as RCB in a back 3 - (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - 3.0 fouls per 90
Right-Back: Reece James (Chelsea) - 2.5 fouls per 90
The Chelsea captain combines defensive excellence with strategic rule-bending.
Left Wing: Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion) - 3.4 fouls per 90
The Japanese winger proves that flair and disruption can coexist.
Central Midfield Duo:
• Diego Gomez (Liverpool) - 3.4 fouls per 90
• Sasa Lukic (Fulham) - 4.0 fouls per 90
Right Wing: Dango Ouattara (AFC Bournemouth) - 2.6 fouls per 90
Bournemouth's wide threat knows when to stop opponents in their tracks.
Forward Partnership:
• Raul Jimenez (Fulham) - 3.9 fouls per 90
The Mexican striker combines predatory instincts with old-fashioned center-forward physicality, using his frame to bully defenders.
• Osula (Sheffield United) - 6.9 fouls per 90
Osula's staggering foul count reflects a player who treats every duel as a battle to be won.
