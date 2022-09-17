Brentford and Arsenal are back in Premier League action tomorrow at the Brentford Community Stadium in what should be a feisty London derby.

Gunners coach Mikel Arteta will be looking for three points to leapfrog Manchester City and regain top spot in the league table but with Ivan Toney in hot form the home team will fancy their chances.

Arteta’s young side lost their last league match which was against Manchester United and he knows a win will be vital to keep the early season pressure on Pep Guardiola’s team.

But the Bees have been in good goal scoring form – they beat Leeds 5-2 in their last league game – and with Toney boosted by his England call up he could well be amongst the goals tomorrow.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank will have to do without Christian Norgaard and Ethan Pinnock but Sergi Canos could return. The coach will be hoping to continue the club’s excellent home form in London derbies – they have only had 1 defeat in their last 17.

Arsenal – who have won five of their last eight league games away to fellow London clubs – have several injuries to contend with including Oleksandr Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe, Cedric Soares, Reiss Nelson and Mohamed Elneny but could be boosted by the return of Thomas Partey.

Calvert-Lewin back

Meanwhile, Everton will welcome West Ham to Goodison Park and could have striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin back from injury.

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is also fit again and in contention but goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is out with a thigh injury.

The Toffees have won 27 of their 52 Premier League matches against West Ham, their best record against any team in the division.