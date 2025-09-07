GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

France defender Kimpembe leaves PSG for Qatar

30-year-old spent his whole career at PSG but was in the final year of his contract

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Presnel Kimpembe (L) and French defender Lucas Hernandez thumb up as they leave after a reception at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on June 1, 2025.
Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Presnel Kimpembe (L) and French defender Lucas Hernandez thumb up as they leave after a reception at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on June 1, 2025.
AFP

Paris: France international defender Presnel Kimpembe has left Paris Saint-Germain to join Qatar Sports Club, the two teams announced on Sunday.

The 30-year-old centre-back has spent his whole career at PSG but was in the final year of his contract and had only made five appearances since suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in February 2023.

"Presnel Kimpembe will forever remain a major player in the history of Paris Saint-Germain," PSG said in a long statement.

Kimpembe has won 28 caps for France, with the last coming in June 2022. He made one appearance in their triumphant 2018 World Cup campaign.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma cheers supporters after the French L1 football match against Angers SCO at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on August 22, 2025.

Man City sign goalkeeper Donnarumma from PSG

1m read
McIlroy to return to defend DP World Tour Championship

McIlroy to return to defend DP World Tour Championship

2m read
Provost's appointment comes as Renault confronts fierce competition that has weighed on profit margins

Renault names Francois Provost CEO after De Meo exit

1m read
Xavi Hernandez

Did Indian football get pranked by a 19-year-old?

1m read