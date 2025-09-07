France defender Kimpembe leaves PSG for Qatar

30-year-old spent his whole career at PSG but was in the final year of his contract
Paris: France international defender Presnel Kimpembe has left Paris Saint-Germain to join Qatar Sports Club, the two teams announced on Sunday.
The 30-year-old centre-back has spent his whole career at PSG but was in the final year of his contract and had only made five appearances since suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in February 2023.
"Presnel Kimpembe will forever remain a major player in the history of Paris Saint-Germain," PSG said in a long statement.
Kimpembe has won 28 caps for France, with the last coming in June 2022. He made one appearance in their triumphant 2018 World Cup campaign.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox