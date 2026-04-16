Former Arsenal keeper dies after car struck by train

Tributes pour in for respected Austrian keeper Alex Manninger
Former Arsenal, Juventus and Liverpool goalkeeper Alex Manninger has died at the age of 48 following a tragic road accident in Austria on Thursday.
According to reports from multiple outlets, including Sky, Bild and Kicker, Manninger was involved in a fatal collision near Salzburg. Further details from the Austrian Football Association and Reuters stated that his vehicle was struck by a passenger train at a level crossing.
The news has sent shockwaves across the football world, with tributes pouring in for a player widely respected for his professionalism and consistency across Europe.
Manninger earned 33 caps for the Austrian national team between 1999 and 2009 and was part of the squad for Euro 2008. While he may not have always been the first choice, he built a reputation as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the game.
Manninger’s most memorable spell came at Arsenal, where he stepped in during the 1997 98 season after David Seaman suffered an injury. The Austrian goalkeeper delivered under pressure, keeping six consecutive clean sheets and playing a crucial role in Arsenal’s historic Premier League and FA Cup double.
He later went on to represent several top clubs across Europe, including a four year stint at Juventus. At the Italian giants, he served as backup to Gianluigi Buffon but remained an important part of the squad that won the Serie A title in the 2011 12 season.
Manninger also had a brief spell at Liverpool, joining the club in 2016 under Jürgen Klopp before bringing his playing career to an end in 2017.
Following his passing, former clubs including Arsenal, Juventus and Liverpool paid tribute to Manninger, remembering him as a dedicated professional and a valued teammate.
After retiring from football, Manninger had moved into business, focusing on ventures in real estate and furniture.
His sudden passing is a reminder of how quickly life can change, leaving behind memories of a player who quietly made his mark at the highest level of the game.