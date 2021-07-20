Everton have suspended an unnamed first team player pending a police investigation, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. A Premier League footballer was arrested on suspicion of child sex offences, British police said.
"The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time," Everton added in a statement on its website.
The player, who has not be named, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of child sex offences and interviewed by officers before being released on bail.
In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers arrested a man on Friday July 16, 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further inquiries.”
Everton, who appointed former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez as their new manager last month, are preparing for the new season after finishing 10th in the previous campaign. They take on Southampton on August 14 at Goodison Park.