Dubai: “Small island, big dreams” reads a poster for the football team of Curacao, a Caribbean nation that has made sporting history by becoming the smallest country ever, by population, to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. The achievement marks a landmark moment for the island, which has long been considered an underdog in international football.

Despite limited resources and a small talent pool compared to global football giants, Curacao’s national team has steadily built its reputation through disciplined coaching, strong teamwork, and growing investment in the sport. Their qualification is being celebrated across the island as a moment of national pride and unity.

Players and fans alike see the milestone as more than just a sporting victory—it represents hope, identity, and global recognition for a nation often overlooked on the world stage. Football officials in Curacao say the success could inspire a new generation of athletes and boost development programs across the island.

As preparations begin for the tournament, Curacao’s story is already being hailed as one of the most inspiring journeys in World Cup history, proving that even the smallest nations can achieve the biggest dreams on football’s greatest stage.

Video: AFP