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Curacao, tiny island with big dreams of World Cup glory

Curacao rose in football through discipline, teamwork and rising investment in sport.

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: “Small island, big dreams” reads a poster for the football team of Curacao, a Caribbean nation that has made sporting history by becoming the smallest country ever, by population, to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. The achievement marks a landmark moment for the island, which has long been considered an underdog in international football.

Despite limited resources and a small talent pool compared to global football giants, Curacao’s national team has steadily built its reputation through disciplined coaching, strong teamwork, and growing investment in the sport. Their qualification is being celebrated across the island as a moment of national pride and unity.

Players and fans alike see the milestone as more than just a sporting victory—it represents hope, identity, and global recognition for a nation often overlooked on the world stage. Football officials in Curacao say the success could inspire a new generation of athletes and boost development programs across the island.

As preparations begin for the tournament, Curacao’s story is already being hailed as one of the most inspiring journeys in World Cup history, proving that even the smallest nations can achieve the biggest dreams on football’s greatest stage.

Video: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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