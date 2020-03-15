Juventus star doing his part to help combat outbreak of COVID-19

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo runs on the pitch in an empty stadium due to the novel coronavirus outbreak Image Credit: AFP

Turin: Reports have emerged that Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo will transform the hotels he owns in Portugal into hospitals to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

Both the Juventus website and Marca newspaper in Spain have reported that the Portugal striker will convert his hotels into medical centres to help those suffering from the outbreak of the virus.

Spanish daily Marca said the former Real Madrid hero will use convert CR7 brand of hotels into makeshift ‘hospitals’ to help against the global pandemic.

The facilities will be free of charge and Ronaldo will foot the bill for doctors and staff.

Over the weekend, Ronaldo expressed concerns over the spread of coronavirus and urged people to follow the directives of the World Health Organisation (WHO).