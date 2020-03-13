Everton's Theo Walcott celebrates scoring their first goal with Wayne Rooney. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Premier League side Everton's first team squad have entered isolation after a member of their playinf staff showed symptoms of coronavirus - throwing the English Premier League into further chaos.

It was already announced that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi have both contracted coronavirus, leaving at least one game postponed and other fixtures in doubt.

Everton were due to play Liverpool on Sunday.

"The club is in regular contact with the player in question and is monitoring the wellbeing of all players and staff," th club said in a statement.

"The health, welfare and safety of all Everton players, staff and stakeholders is the Club’s absolute priority. Therefore, the club has taken the decision to close down all Everton workplaces including USM Finch Farm, Goodison Park and its headquarters at the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool City Centre. The Club’s retail store at Goodison Park will also close but its Liverpool ONE store is unaffected and will remain open.

"Everton will continue to adhere to UK Government and Public Health guidelines with regards to the closure of its facilities and wellbeing of staff and will be discussing next steps with regards to upcoming fixtures with the Premier League on Friday morning.