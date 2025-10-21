Bruno moves to fifth — know the top 10 Manchester United assist makers in the Premier League

Bruno Fernandes climbs to fifth in Man Utd's Premier League assist rankings
Bruno Fernandes once again delivered when it mattered most. His inch-perfect pass set up Harry Maguire's late winning goal for Manchester United against Liverpool at Anfield, leaving fans and pundits in awe. It was a moment of pure vision and calmness under pressure — vintage Bruno.
With that assist, Bruno now has 52 Premier League assists for Manchester United. He has climbed to fifth place on the club’s all-time list, behind only Ryan Giggs (162), Wayne Rooney (93), David Beckham (80), and Paul Scholes (55). For a player who joined in 2020, that’s an incredible achievement.
There has been plenty of discussion lately about Bruno’s position in the team. He has often been deployed as a deep-lying playmaker, a role that limits his natural attacking instincts. While his tactical understanding and defensive tracking have been questioned, many believe that responsibility lies with the manager. Bruno is at his best when he is closer to the box — creating chances, threading passes, and driving attacks rather than operating deep in midfield.
Since arriving from Sporting CP, Bruno has been the creative heartbeat of United. His ability to find space, spot runs, and deliver at key moments makes him one of the Premier League’s most dangerous creators. Fifty-two assists in just over 150 games show his consistency and influence at the highest level.
Here’s how he stands among United’s Premier League assist greats:
Ryan Giggs (Wales) – 162 assists in 632 matches (one every 287 minutes)
Wayne Rooney (England) – 93 assists in 393 matches (one every 341 minutes)
David Beckham (England) – 80 assists in 265 matches (one every 270 minutes)
Paul Scholes (England) – 55 assists in 499 matches (one every 657 minutes)
Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) – 52 assists in 205 matches (one every 338 minutes)
Eric Cantona (France) – 51 assists in 143 matches (one every 248 minutes)
Nani (Portugal) – 43 assists in 147 matches (one every 226 minutes)
Marcus Rashford (England) – 40 assists in 262 matches (one every 492 minutes)
Antonio Valencia (Ecuador) – 39 assists in 325 matches (one every 481 minutes)
Paul Pogba (France) – 38 assists in 157 matches (one every 323 minutes)
As captain, Bruno continues to set the tone with his intensity and hunger. He is not flawless, but he still remains central to Manchester United’s ambitions. Ruben Amorim’s team has finally managed to win back to back Premier League games, and they will be hoping that this precious win at Anfield, their first in the league since 2016, can help them turn a corner. They will face Brighton at home next weekend. Can they make it three in a row?
