Bruno moves to fifth — know the top 10 Manchester United assist makers in the Premier League

As captain, Bruno continues to set the tone with his intensity and hunger. He is not flawless, but he still remains central to Manchester United’s ambitions. Ruben Amorim’s team has finally managed to win back to back Premier League games, and they will be hoping that this precious win at Anfield, their first in the league since 2016, can help them turn a corner. They will face Brighton at home next weekend. Can they make it three in a row?