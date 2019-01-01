Two-time quarter-finalists despite just three appearances, Jordan are the side that no one sees coming. Like Syria they also have good World Cup qualifying experience against Australia, who they kick-off against in this competition. They first beat the Socceroos 2-0 at home in their second round of AFC qualification for the 2018 World Cup and then lost 5-1 away to finish second in their group, just missing out on being one of the four best runners-up. If they can summon the spirit of what they last did in front of home support against Australia, a good start could lead to an even better run.