Dubai: A stellar cast of former Olympians will be in Dubai this weekend to host a clinic in rhythmic gymnastics as the Dubai International Rhythmic Gymnastics DuGymCup returns for a fourth season with more than 500 young gymnasts from 60 clubs and representing 20 countries competing for honours.
Supported by Dubai Sports Council and organised by DuGymRhythmic Gymnastics, the fourth Dubai International Rhythmic Gymnastics DuGymCup will be held at the Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Al Maktoum Sports Hall in the Al Wasl area in Jumeirah from December 5-8.
Five former Olympians — Marina Durunda of Azerbaijan, Melitina Staniouta of Belarus, Ukraine’s Natalia Godunko, Spaniard Carolina Rodriguez and Neviana Vladinova of Bulgaria — have flown in for the competition and they will be among a world-renowned panel of judges who will evaluate the participants as they display their varied skills, including Free Hand, Rope, Ball, Hoop and Ribbon, both in individual as well as group categories.
The fourth and final day of the competition will have the Olympians performing live and give a Grand Masterclass, which is expected to be attended by more than 250 gymnasts and coaches from around the world.
Speaking about the competition, director and head coach of DuGym Rhythmic Gymnastics and FIG (Internationale Federation of Gymnastics) Judge, Angel Ebru Ilgaz said: “With Rhythmic Gymnastics being an Olympic sport of international stature, we at DuGym RG thought that it was essential to create a platform where not just our home-groomed gymnasts but participants from world over would be able to display their competitive form.”