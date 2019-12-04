Five former Olympians who will give a masterclass at Dubai International Rhythmic Gymnastics DuGymCup this weekend. Image Credit: Dubai Sports Council

Dubai: A stellar cast of former Olympians will be in Dubai this weekend to host a clinic in rhythmic gymnastics as the Dubai International Rhythmic Gymnastics DuGymCup returns for a fourth season with more than 500 young gymnasts from 60 clubs and representing 20 countries competing for honours.

Supported by Dubai Sports Council and organised by DuGymRhythmic Gymnastics, the fourth Dubai International Rhythmic Gymnastics DuGymCup will be held at the Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Al Maktoum Sports Hall in the Al Wasl area in Jumeirah from December 5-8.

Five former Olympians — Marina Durunda of Azerbaijan, Melitina Staniouta of Belarus, Ukraine’s Natalia Godunko, Spaniard Carolina Rodriguez and Neviana Vladinova of Bulgaria — have flown in for the competition and they will be among a world-renowned panel of judges who will evaluate the participants as they display their varied skills, including Free Hand, Rope, Ball, Hoop and Ribbon, both in individual as well as group categories.

The fourth and final day of the competition will have the Olympians performing live and give a Grand Masterclass, which is expected to be attended by more than 250 gymnasts and coaches from around the world.