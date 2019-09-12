Mumbai: NBA India has announced that the first-ever NBA game in the country will be held in October in Mumbai.
The NBA India Games 2019 will feature the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers who will play two pre-season games on October 4 and 5 at the Dome in Mumbai. This will mark the first games that teams from a North American sports league will play in India.
As part of Reliance Foundation’s Education and Sports for All (ESA) initiative, the NBA will invite 3,000 boys and girls from more than 70 participating schools in Mumbai to attend event on October 4.
“We are proud to provide young Indian boys and girls the opportunity to experience the first-ever NBA game in India,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum. “We share Reliance Foundation’s belief in the transformative power of sport and its ability to capture a child’s imagination, and these historic events will inspire youth across the country for years to come.”