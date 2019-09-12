Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner in the first half of Game 5 of their first-round play-off series in Cleveland on Wednesday. The Cavaliers won 98-95. Image Credit: AP

Mumbai: NBA India has announced that the first-ever NBA game in the country will be held in October in Mumbai.

The NBA India Games 2019 will feature the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers who will play two pre-season games on October 4 and 5 at the Dome in Mumbai. This will mark the first games that teams from a North American sports league will play in India.

As part of Reliance Foundation’s Education and Sports for All (ESA) initiative, the NBA will invite 3,000 boys and girls from more than 70 participating schools in Mumbai to attend event on October 4.