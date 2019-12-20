UAEJJF will host the seventh edition of the Dubai International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federations (UAEJJF) will host the seventh edition of the Dubai International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club on Saturday.

The Championship will be welcoming athletes from more than 50 countries and will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee.

The Dubai International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship is open to all nationalities and will be hosting a large number of international athletes across three categories — Juveniles, Adults, and Masters. The weigh-in for competitors in all three categories will begin at 8am on Saturday while action on the mat will commence at 11am.