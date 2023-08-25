Trained hard for the show

Lingling, the reigning Asian Para Games champion and three-time world champion at Mexico 2017, Nursultan 2019 and Tbilisi 2021, bettered her own world record twice — which she had set in Nursultan 2019 at 118kg — with her final list of 120kg to take the gold in women’s up to 41kg.

“I am very happy and proud to break the world record and take the gold in Dubai. I have trained hard for this,” said Lingling, who was followed by Tokyo 2020 medallist Clara Fuentes Monasterio of Venezuela (105kg) and Turkey’s Nazmiye Muratli (104kg).

Bonnie Bunyau Gustin started the day with an amazing display of power and grit. Image Credit: Supplied

However, Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Indonesian Ni Nengah Widiasih (98kg) ended fifth.

Before the Chinese record-breaking show Gustin started the day with an amazing display of power and grit. The Malaysian bettered his own world record set in Dubai 2021 World Cup at 230kg, as he successfully lifted one kilogram above to set the new mark of 231kg in men’s up to 72kg.

Chasing my dreams

“I like it here in Dubai and today I am very happy to get my second world record here. It’s a motivation to work hard and come up with improved performance. I look to improve every time and that helps me chasing my dreams.”

“My next target is to break the world record in Asian Para Games.”

Later, Lingling’s compatriot Xuemei Deng joined her on the top of the podium with a gold medal in women’s over 86kg. Deng finished with 150kg in her second attempt, six kgs above Egypt’s Ali Nadia (144kg) and Poland’s Zeba Marzena (137kg).

Elite competitions

This was Deng’s third medal in Dubai, and she said: “I like it here in Dubai as it is my third medal and first World Championships gold here. My next goal to to break the world record in Paris 2024 Paralympics”.