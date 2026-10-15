Despite NFL ban threat, Azeez Al-Shaair pays tribute to another Palestinian child

Azeez Al-Shaair defies NFL rules to honour Palestinian children killed in Gaza
Dubai: Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has continued to honour Palestinian children killed by Israeli forces, displaying another tribute during his team’s NFL game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday despite facing disciplinary action for previous messages.
Al-Shaair has previously been fined more than $11,000 (Dh 40,397) by the NFL for wearing the name of Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, who was killed in Gaza. He was also fined last season for displaying a personal message reading “Stop the Genocide”.
According to TRT World, he recently displayed the name of Amal Abu Khater, a 10-year-old who was killed after a bullet reportedly hit her on the back while she was eating in her tent on August 25.
The linebacker’s latest tribute comes amid The Athletic's report that he could face a suspension or even a ban if he continues to display messages that violate the league’s uniform and personal-conduct rules.
The NFL’s long-standing regulations prohibit players from displaying personal messages, including political statements, on game days. Al-Shaair, however, has continued to use his platform to draw attention to the deaths of Palestinian children, including Hind Rajab and Amal Abu Khattar.
His actions have also received support from fellow athletes. NBA star Kyrie Irving previously helped pay one of Al-Shaair’s fines, showing solidarity with the Texans linebacker’s decision to highlight the issue.
Al-Shaair has not backed away from his stance despite the financial consequences, keeping the focus on the children whose names he has chosen to honour.
The night got better for Texans as they managed to get their first win of the season after defeating Titans 26-3. Azeez remained the highlight of the defence with 11 tackles in the game.
While the NFL maintains strict rules governing what players can display during games, Al-Shaair’s repeated gestures have ensured that his message continues to reach audiences beyond the field.