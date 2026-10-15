Despite NFL ban threat, Azeez Al-Shaair pays tribute to another Palestinian child

The night got better for Texans as they managed to get their first win of the season after defeating Titans 26-3. Azeez remained the highlight of the defence with 11 tackles in the game.

Al-Shaair has not backed away from his stance despite the financial consequences, keeping the focus on the children whose names he has chosen to honour.

According to TRT World, he recently displayed the name of Amal Abu Khater, a 10-year-old who was killed after a bullet reportedly hit her on the back while she was eating in her tent on August 25.

Al-Shaair has previously been fined more than $11,000 (Dh 40,397) by the NFL for wearing the name of Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, who was killed in Gaza. He was also fined last season for displaying a personal message reading “Stop the Genocide”.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.