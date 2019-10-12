Team captains (from left) Asadollah Vala of Papua New Guinea, Amjad Mahboob of Singapore, Kyle Coetzer of Scotland, Pieter Seelaar of Netherlands, Merwe Erasmus of Namibia, Shem Ngoche of Kenya and Dion Stovell of Bermuda at the pre-tournament conference for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: All the Group A team captains are confident that their side have the strength to pull off impressive victories in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier to be held from October 18 to November 2.

Addressing the media in the first press conference of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium, all the seven team captains that will play their group matches in Dubai revealed that they all want to showcase their talent and clinch a place in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 to be held in Australia from October 18 October to November 15, 2020.

Scotland and the Netherlands who had finished as joint winners in the last edition of the T20 qualifiers, will start their campaign on the opening day of the tournament at the ICC Academy pitches No. 1 and 2.

Talking about his team’s chances of emerging as the winner this time, Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said: “We are expecting hard contests as there are many powerful teams. It is a big challenge for us but we expect to do well and try and win.”

Netherlands skipper Pieter Seelaar declared that his team will play with pride and passion to win this tournament. “There will be pressure on us but we have excellent talent and will give our best,” he said. “Everyone will be out to challenge one another and all are quality teams and hence we will have to play at our best.”

The team to watch will be Singapore, who have recently beaten the Test playing Zimbabwe and the experienced Nepal team. Singapore skipper Amjad Mahboob said: “: “This tournament is very important for us especially after having beaten Zimbabwe and Nepal and we want to carry the confidence from these victories into this tournament and give our best.”

Papua New Guinea team skipper Asadollah Vala, who cracked a century in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match at Lauderhill against Namibia on September 23, is delighted at the opportunity to play in this tournament. “We have worked really hard to get here. We have got some really good teams to play against. Hopefully we can get the job done.

Namibia skipper Merwe Erasmus feels all opponents are dangerous. “I expect all the teams to know that we are dangerous as we are a free team. We are in a good group and it is going to be a tough challenge.”

Kenya skipper Shem Ngoche said his team is raring to go. “For us it will be a very important tournament because all of you know where our cricket is. If we get a chance to qualify, it will be the starting point of a new phase for Kenyan cricket.”