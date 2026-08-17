What a night at Lord’s: Sanjiv Goenka’s message after Manchester Super Giants’ The Hundred triumph

The victory also added another major accolade to captain Jos Buttler’s career
Manchester Super Giants won the men’s title and Trent Rockets clinched the women’s competition as the sixth edition of The Hundred came to a thrilling end.
Manchester Super Giants edged past Trent Rockets in a dramatic men’s final at Lord’s to claim their maiden The Hundred championship. Asked to bat first, Trent Rockets posted 158/8, setting up a tense run chase.
For Goenka, who also co-owns IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants, the victory was a particularly special moment. Known for his animated reactions during matches, Goenka shared an emotional message celebrating the franchise’s maiden title.
“Champions in our very first season! @ManchesterSG100. What a night it has been at Lord’s, a proud moment for all of us in the Super Giants family. This was a team effort from the first game to the last. Tim, what an innings. Noor, a brilliant spell with the ball and wickets at the times we needed them. Jos has led from the front all season, and the way the whole squad came together through the knockouts is what turned this season around. Congratulations to Jos and to every player who made this happen. And a special thank you to our supporters, you willed this team on all the way. This one is for you,” Goenka posted on social media.
Manchester made a blistering start, with opener Tim Seifert leading the charge with a fluent 72 off 38 balls. The chase went down to the final few deliveries, with Manchester needing three runs from the last three balls. Liam Dawson held his nerve, smashing a six to take his side over the line and seal a five-wicket victory.
The triumph marked the first men’s The Hundred title for the Manchester franchise under the ownership of the RPSG Group. The team, formerly known as Manchester Originals, was taken over by Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group earlier this year and subsequently renamed Manchester Super Giants.
The victory also added another major accolade to captain Jos Buttler’s career. The England white-ball star was visibly emotional after leading his side to the trophy and credited the entire squad for their remarkable run.
“It’s a mixture of emotions, I think. Absolute excitement and euphoria of winning it. A little bit of relief after the last few balls there. But a fantastic effort from everyone. I think Tim mentioned to win five games in a row to be in this position to lift the trophy. I think we deserve it,” Buttler said after the match.