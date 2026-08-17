What a night at Lord’s: Sanjiv Goenka’s message after Manchester Super Giants’ The Hundred triumph

“Champions in our very first season! @ManchesterSG100. What a night it has been at Lord’s, a proud moment for all of us in the Super Giants family. This was a team effort from the first game to the last. Tim, what an innings. Noor, a brilliant spell with the ball and wickets at the times we needed them. Jos has led from the front all season, and the way the whole squad came together through the knockouts is what turned this season around. Congratulations to Jos and to every player who made this happen. And a special thank you to our supporters, you willed this team on all the way. This one is for you,” Goenka posted on social media.