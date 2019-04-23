Virat Kohli Image Credit: AFP

New Delhi: Sugumar D, an ardent fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, has been announced as the second recipient of the Global Sports Fan Awards, joining Sachin Tendulkar follower Sudhir Kumar, who was the first recipient of the award.

The ceremony is scheduled for June 14 in Manchester on the sidelines of Cricket World Cup 2019.

For over a decade, Sugumar has been a devoted fan of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and India skipper Kohli, travelling all over the globe to lend his support.