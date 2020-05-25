He made it for his family on his 25th wedding anniversary

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Monday celebrated his 25th marriage anniversary by making mango kulfi for his entire family.

"Surprise for our wedding anniversary. Made this mango kulfi as a surprise for everyone at home on our 25th wedding anniversary," Tendulkar, who is married to Anjali, said in an Instagram post.

The 47-year-old also posted a video where he is seen explaining how he made the kulfi using the seasonal fruit.

The couple had met each other for the first time in 1990 and married five years later on May 24, 1995. They have a daughter, Sara, and a son, Arjun, whose skills in cricket as a teenager have been receiving widespread attention.

The Master Blaster has been currently spending time with his family amid the nationwide lockdown in place due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Last Tuesday, Tendulkar was seen in a new avatar as he gave Arjun a brand new haircut, the video of which he had shared on Instagram.