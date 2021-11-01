England's Jos Buttler plays a shot as Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade watches during the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 30, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: If you’ve been watching the ICC Men’s Twenty20 Cricket World Cup and wanted to have a go, here’s your chance to battle it out at another venue.

After the huge success of the IPL Quiz, Gulf News and Mr Cricket UAE are coming together again to host the World Cup Quiz, where the best cricketing brains will put their knowledge of the game to the test.

Eight teams of two members each will pad up on November 13, 2021 and take guard to face bouncers, googlies and yorkers on the quiz floor.

Winners will walk back to the pavilion with fabulous prizes.

“Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan and Gulf News hosted a successful quiz during the IPL. We witnessed a lively quiz. This time we are hosting a bigger one, the World Cup Quiz, with Anis Sajan,” Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director, Publications, at Gulf News, said.

“We, at Gulf News, always connect with our audience and our readers. This quiz is another initiative towards that goal. We look forward to seeing our readers at the venue and we hope to see another round of riveting quiz,” he added.

Powerplay

The format for the quiz will be based on the World Cup itself - teams facing off with each other, with the winners then moving on to the semi-finals and finals.

“Following the spectacular success of the IPL, it was only natural that we follow up with the World Cup Quiz. It cannot get bigger than this. We are looking forward to getting cricket fans to take part in some entertaining powerplay and put their knowledge of the game to the test,” said Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan.

“Taking part in a quiz is a challenge in itself. It is one thing to watch the game and enjoy it, and another to recall all that we know about cricket and its players. Recreating the on-field excitement on the quiz floor is what we intend to do,” said Sajan.