From being an unknown, as an electrician playing on cement pitches in the evening after work, the 24-year-old made rapid strides in professional cricket, rising up the ranks after being picked in a nationwide talent hunt for bowlers organised in April 2022 by then UAE coach Robin Singh.

Rest is history, as he went on to debut for the UAE national team in both ODI’s and T20I’s in 2023 and he credits his exposure in the DP World International League T20 for propelling his career. “I went into the first edition of the DP World ILT20 without any experience. Once I got to play more and more games, it not only helped me build my confidence but the exposure even helped me in getting my first international cap for UAE in both ODI and T20I for the UAE. The learning process hasn’t stopped. I’m looking to get better with every passing day,” he said.

Big stage

The 24-year-old left arm quick spoke about his first time on such a big stage with a great deal of delight. “I was fortunate to have been included in the Sharjah Warriors squad for the first edition. This was my first taste of cricket with world-class players. The feeling was surreal and will stay with me for life,” he said.

For the Season 2 of Gulf region’s biggest T20 League scheduled to begin on January 19, Muhammad Jawadullah has been retained by Sharjah Warriors, who finished fifth and will look to help the team better their performance in the next edition.

Jawadullah celebrates with Sharajah Warriors players after getting a wicket. Image Credit: Supplied

Muhammad Jawadullah maintains that the DP World International League T20 is a massive platform to take off from. He said: “This is one of the best leagues going around and it is a huge opportunity for all the UAE players to leave a mark. A good tournament here can propel one’s career to the next level.”

Learning curve

Emphasising his goals for the 2024 edition, Jawadullah said: “I obviously would love it if we can go on to win the tournament. At the same time, I would like to learn whatever I can from the senior players as well as all the international players coming in to play the league that can help me improve my game,” he said. “I’d also like to learn about the execution of outswing deliveries, slower balls and yorkers from the widely experienced cricketers whom I’ll be playing with,” he concluded.

The Sharjah Warriors boasts of world class players like Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana, Daniel Sams and Johnson Charles while the Season 2 of DP World ILT20 will feature Australia’s World Cup hero David Warner, Andre Russell, David Willey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Alex Hales, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran among others. More than 100 international and 24 UAE players will feature in the tournament.