Karachi Kings batsman Alex Hales Image Credit: AP

Dubai: In the light of the coronavirus cases increasing in Pakistan, many foreign players playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be flying out immediately despite less than 10 days remaining for the league to conclude.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said that any foreign player wanting to withdraw from the tournament may do so at their will. It is understood that many players had put forward a withdrawl request. The foreign players who will leave are Karachi Kings’ Alex Hales, Multan Sultans’s Rilee Rossouw and James Vince, Peshawar Zalmi’s Tom Banton, Carlos Brathwaite, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone and Quetta Gladiators’ Jason Roy and Tymal Mills. Peshawar coach James Foster will also fly out.

The PCB also announced that all the matches at the National Stadium of Karachi will now be played behind closed doors and only event accredited personnel will be allowed to enter the venue.

The PCB has also announced that the final will be held on March 18 and not on March 22. Four days from the league have been reduced by replacing the play-off with a double-header semi-final on March 17.

Revised schedule (UAE time)

March 14: Karachi Kings v Islamabad United in Karachi (8pm-11.15pm)

March 15: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars in Lahore (3pm-6.15pm)

March 15: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings in Karachi (8pm-11.15pm)

March 17: 1st semi-final (1 v 4) (3pm-6.15pm); 2nd semi-final (2 v 3) (8pm-11.15pm) in Lahore