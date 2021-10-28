Dubai: Anis Sajan, the Vice-Chairman of Danube Group, on Thursday distributed Twenty20 World Cup tickets among blue-collar workers at their worker accommodation.
The cricket competition in the UAE has seen a high demand for tickets and Sajan — known as Mr Cricket UAE — took the opportunity to give some workers at Jebel Ali Free Zone Area (Jafza) the chance to witness the action first hand and make their dream come true.
Earlier this month Sajan distributed tickets for the matches between India and Pakistan in Dubai and Pakistan vs New Zealand at Sharjah to blue-collared staff at Danube. Now he has collaborated with DP World to raffle off tickets to workers in Jafza.
Sajan and DP World conducted a free draw for all the blue-collar workers in Jafza, with the lucky winners receiving tickets to matches between West Indies and Bangladesh (Sharjah) and Afghanistan and Pakistan (Dubai) on Friday, England vs Sri Lanka on November 1 and India vs Namibia on November 8.
“Blue-collar workers are a backbone of our growing economy,” said Sajan. “I am glad to share my passion with them and fulfil their dream of watching their favourite cricket players live at the stadium.”
Ibrahim Eisa, Senior Manager — Facility Management. Asset & Property Management, DP World, added: “We really appreciate Sajan’s initiative. I can assure you that the workers are over the moon receiving this tickets.”
Sajan added that he is also trying to secure tickets for the T20 World Cup semi-final and final matches happening in Dubai.