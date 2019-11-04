Becomes youngest captain at 20 years to lead a side in the final

Shubman Gill Image Credit: PTI

Ranchi: Shubman Gill scripted history on Monday when he walked out to lead India C in the 47th Deodhar Trophy summit clash with India B at the JSCA International Stadium here as he became the youngest captain to lead a side in the tournament’s final.

The right-hander broke current India captain Virat Kohli’s 10-year-old record. The India run-machine had led North Zone in the Deodhar Trophy final when he was just 21 years and 142 days old in 2009-10 while Gill is only 20 years and 57 days old.

Gill, however, was dismissed for just a run by Mohammad Siraj.