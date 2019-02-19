Quetta captain Sarfraz Ahmad wants his bowlers to restrict opponents to a small score like they did against Islamabad, who were restricted to 157 for eight thanks to a four-wicket spell from Sohail Tanvir. “We want to restrict teams and not concede runs in the last four overs,” said Sarfraz, who is delighted with his bowling attack. “We are bowling well and Tanvir is bowling so well and also our batsmen Umar (Akmal) and (Shane) Watson are batting well.”