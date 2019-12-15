Sachin Tendulkar Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar has sought help on Twitter for finding a waiter whose advice led him to redesign his elbow guard during his playing days. Taj Hotels helped find him.

The Indian batting legend posted a video of him talking about the incident on his Twitter handle.

"A chance encounter can be memorable! I had met a staffer at Taj Coromandel, Chennai during a Test series with whom I had a discussion about my elbow guard, after which I redesigned it. I wonder where he is now & wish to catch up with him. Hey netizens, can you help me find him?" he wrote in his tweet.

Tendulkar recalled in the video that the hotel staffer had come to his room in Chennai's Taj Coromandel hotel during a Test series to serve coffee. He then told him about a change in bat swing whenever he played wearing an elbow guard.

"I noticed that whenever you wear an arm-guard, your bat swing changes. He said he was a huge fan and used to watch every ball rewinding the action 5-7 times," Tendulkar says in the video.