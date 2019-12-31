Rashid Khan in action during IPL earlier this year. Image Credit: PTI

Adelaide: Premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan could not finish 2019 on a high as he was taken to the cleaners in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) where he plays for Adelaide Strikers.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid, ranked No. 1 in T20s, was taken for 44 runs in four overs, the most he has leaked in the BBL against Sydney Thunder in front of a packed festive crowd on New Year’s Eve.

Sydney Thunder won the toss and elected to bat first as Callum Ferguson top-scored for them with a 46-ball 73. Rashid got Ferguson’s wicket but it was scant consolation as the batter smashed him to all areas of the park along with Usman Khawaja who scored 63.