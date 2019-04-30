Hardik Pandya powered Mumbai Indians to the edge of an impossible victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League with a 34-ball 91 – only his blistering innings was not enough to push MI to victory. But his gigantic display of power shots leaves a question lingering: who will win a match between today’s no-technique barred batsmen and the feared bowlers of 70s and 80s? Can Pandya (or AB De Villiers, Andre Russell or Kane Williamson) be any match for a Joel Garner bouncer or Wasim Akram toe crusher? Or will Whispering Death aka Michael Holding still be terrorizing batsmen had he been playing today? Gulf News asked our cricket experts to debate – here are the answers: