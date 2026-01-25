Pakistan–ICC standoff deepens ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup

According to a report by NDTV, the ICC is unhappy with Naqvi’s confrontational tone and his public criticism of the governing body. The situation worsened after reports of Pakistan exploring a joint stand with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The dispute began after the ICC declined to move Bangladesh’s World Cup matches out of India. The decision angered Naqvi, who accused the world body of applying “double standards”. He pointed out that Pakistan had earlier been allowed to play its matches under a hybrid model, but Bangladesh was denied similar flexibility.

With the 2026 T20 World Cup deadline drawing closer, relations between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have sharply deteriorated. Strong remarks from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and talk of a possible boycott in support of Bangladesh have pushed the standoff to a critical stage.

If Pakistan chooses to pull out of the tournament, the consequences could be severe. The ICC is reportedly considering unprecedented sanctions that may leave Pakistan cricket isolated.

By openly questioning the ICC’s decisions and hinting at a possible withdrawal from the T20 World Cup, Naqvi is said to have strained ties further. Sources suggest the ICC views this as a direct challenge to its authority.

Naqvi has made it clear that Pakistan has not yet decided to withdraw from the T20 World Cup. He said the final call would be taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. However, he also urged other cricket boards to support Bangladesh.

These measures could include a freeze on bilateral series, Pakistan’s exclusion from the Asia Cup, and a united move by member boards to deny No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to foreign players for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Such steps would hit the PCB’s finances hard and reduce the appeal of domestic cricket, while also limiting international exposure for Pakistani players.

