Multan Sultans' Ali Shafiq celebrates after the dismissal of Peshawar Zalmi' Haider Ali (unseen) during the T20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on March 13, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Another last-over thriller in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) saw Multan Sultans stop Peshawar Zalmi by three runs. In the 27th match of the PSL at the National Stadium Karachi, though Multan could post only 154-6 in 20 overs, they restricted Peshawar to 151-7.

Peshawar needed 15 runs off the final over from Al Shafiq and a boundary off the last ball but could not reach the target. Imam Ul Haq’s 56 runs and Shoaib Malik’s 30 runs went in vain as Sohail Tanvir restricted the run flow with a fine spell of three for 26. Peshawar had slipped from 126-3 to 140-7 due to Tanvir’s spell.

Earlier Multan’s wicketkeeper and opener Zeeshan Ashraf cracked 52 backed by his skipper Shan Masood (28). They put on 60 runs for the second wicket. Though Rahat Ali produced a fine spell of 3-26, Khushdil Shah’s unbeaten 30 ensured Multan a fighting total. Multan are now on top of the table with six wins from nine matches with only one defeat and two matches ending in no results.

Brief scores

Multan Sultans bt Peshawar Zalmi by three runs

Multan Sultans 154-6 in 20 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 52, Khushdil Shah 30n.o, Rahat Ali 3-24)

Peshawar Zalmi 151-7 in 20 overs (Imam ul Haq 56, Shan Masood 28, Shoaib Malik 30; Sohail Tanvir 3-26, Ali Shafiq 2-31)