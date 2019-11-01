The Netherlands were too strong for Ireland in Dubai. Image Credit: ICC

Dubai: Netherlands entered the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup qualifiers defeating Ireland by 21 runs in the first semifinal at the Dubai International Stadium. Batting first, Netherlands posted 158 -4 and restricted Ireland to 137-9.

Ireland won the toss and elected to field. Netherlands lost an early wicket when opener Max O’Dowd fell to Ireland’s promising pacer Craig Young for 17. Soon Young clean bowled one-drop batsman Colin Ackermann for 7.

Ben Cooper kept the scoreboard moving and hit 37 runs off 35 balls. Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar chipped in with 21 runs.

Netherlands’ total swelled through Ryan ten Doeschate’s unbeaten 43 and Roelof van der Merwe’s 25 not out.

Chasing the score, Ireland got off to a good start. Their openers Paul Stirling and Kevin O’Brien put on 52 runs in 6.6 overs. A double strike from van der Merwe put Ireland in trouble. He had O’Brien caught by Cooper for 22 and then clean bowled Stirling for 29.