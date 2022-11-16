Dubai: Opener Muhammad Waseem once again stole the limelight with a half-century in the second One-Day International against Nepal at Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on Wednesday.
Electing to bat, UAE good off to an impressive start with Waseem playing in his typical aggressive fashion, completing his second career ODI 50 in just 46 balls with three fours and four sixes. But his wicket and the loss of vice-captain Vriitya Aravind, skipper CP Rizwan pushed the UAE on the backfoot.
Young Alishan Sharafu also got a start and couldn’t convert into a big score, so is Basil Hameed. Of the seven UAE batters, six of them have failed to make the starts count after getting their eye in. Debutant Vishnu Sukumaran too was out for 15.
This frequent dismissals have UAE’s progress from putting up a big score and were all out for 191 in 43.2 overs, still 40 balls remaining.
For Nepal, Sompal Kami and Lalit Rajbanshi claimed three wickets each.