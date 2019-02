Islamabad were 43 for three in the first five overs. Shahid Afridi struck in the 10th over by clean bowling Hussain Talat, who tried to hit to the leg and missed the delivery for 8. Wayne Parnell joined Samit Patel and the pair took the score to 75 when Afridi had Patel on 20 hit to long on. Though Daniel Christain took the catch at the boundary he scooped the ball to Vince who was near him to complete the catch.