Hassan revealed how Ronchi gave him the confidence after Gayle’s three might sixes. “My strong comeback in the second over was possible due to my captain who believed in me,” he said. “So I bowled with a confident heart and came back to take wickets. The confidence and belief in my ability is what helped me produce such a comeback. I want to continue performing like this in the coming matches too,” said Hassan, who admitted that T10 is tough for bowlers.