The star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore team comprises of captain Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: DP World and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed a long-term sponsorship agreement, making the Dubai Government-owned ports and logistics firm the global logistics partner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

Following the decision to move the T20 tournament to the UAE, DP World and Royal Challengers Bangalore are collaborating closely to ensure seamless movement and delivery of training gear as well as match kits from India to Dubai way before the 53-day tournament gets underway at three venues in the country from September 19.

The partnership with RCB also brings cricket into DP World’s expanding portfolio of international sports partnerships that also includes golf and motorsport. DP World is a global partner of the European Tour and Title Sponsor of the DP World Tour Championship. The company also features European Golf icon Ian Poulter as its Global Brand Ambassador.

Earlier this year, DP World announced its tie-up with Renault as Title Partner and Official Logistics Partner of the Renault DP World F1 team.

The partnership with RCB further reinforces DP World’s commitment to the Indian market. With an overall viewership of 462 million, the T20 tournament is one of the largest sporting events in the world.

As one of the largest logistics players in India, DP World handles a quarter of the country’s total container trade volumes. The company has created an extensive network of logistics assets in India including express and third-party logistics services, rail services, inland rail terminals, cold chain and feeder services.

“The partnership with RCB is a confluence of two powerful global brands who share a similar passion for excellence. Given the added logistics complexities that are unique to this year’s tournament, we at DP World have been able to leverage our global logistics experience to support RCB,” Rizwan Soomar, CEO and MD, Subcontinent, DP World, said.

Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman, Royal Challengers Bangalore, was delighted with the partnership. “We are delighted to partner with DP World. As the global leader in logistics, DP World brings in a lot of experience and value to support us with our logistics requirements, as we prepare to play the tournament in the UAE later this week,” he said.