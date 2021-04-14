David Warner and Virat Kohli Image Credit: PTI file

Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates after he takes the catch of Vijay Shankar of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Shahbaz Ahmed of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

David Warner Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

David Warner Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

RCB ride a Maxwell blitz to competitive total in Chennai

Kolkata: Glenn Maxwell (59 off 41 deliveries) scored his first half-century in IPL since 2016 to anchor Royal Challengers Bangalore a competitive total of 149 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Southern Derby at M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.

Sent into bat, RCB batting failed to come together on a slow surface with a 44-run partnership between skipper Virat Kohli (32) and Maxwell for the third wicket being the most profitable partnership in the innings. AB de Villiers, who came in at No.5, tasted a rare failure when he drove into David Warner's hands at short mid off for one.

It looks a challenging total on this surface and Kohli will be counting a lot on Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal to do the damage in the next one and-a-half hours.

Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore raises his bat after scoring a fifty. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCi

Dan Chritian of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad takes a catch of Shahbaz Ahmed of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Kolkata: The IPL action continues in Chennai today with Royal Challengers Bangalore, still looking to end their drought of IPL titles, keen to build on the early momentum as they take on a gritty Sunrisers Hyderabad today.

Virat Kohli’s men will be on a high after picking up full points against champions Mumbai Indians in the opener while they will be boosted by the return of opener Devdutt Padikkal, who emerged as the Emerging Player of IPL last season with a prolific run. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who pipped them in the Eliminator last year, just came up short in the opener but they are always quite a resilient side known for comebacks.