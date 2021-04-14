Follow all the action as it happened
RCB ride a Maxwell blitz to competitive total in Chennai
Kolkata: Glenn Maxwell (59 off 41 deliveries) scored his first half-century in IPL since 2016 to anchor Royal Challengers Bangalore a competitive total of 149 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Southern Derby at M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.
Sent into bat, RCB batting failed to come together on a slow surface with a 44-run partnership between skipper Virat Kohli (32) and Maxwell for the third wicket being the most profitable partnership in the innings. AB de Villiers, who came in at No.5, tasted a rare failure when he drove into David Warner's hands at short mid off for one.
It looks a challenging total on this surface and Kohli will be counting a lot on Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal to do the damage in the next one and-a-half hours.
Kolkata: The IPL action continues in Chennai today with Royal Challengers Bangalore, still looking to end their drought of IPL titles, keen to build on the early momentum as they take on a gritty Sunrisers Hyderabad today.
Virat Kohli’s men will be on a high after picking up full points against champions Mumbai Indians in the opener while they will be boosted by the return of opener Devdutt Padikkal, who emerged as the Emerging Player of IPL last season with a prolific run. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who pipped them in the Eliminator last year, just came up short in the opener but they are always quite a resilient side known for comebacks.
The Orange Army have a problem in the light of Kane Williamson’s unavailability as he is yet to fully recover from an elbow injury. They will, however, have the option of using Jason Holder, the West Indies Test captain, as one of the four overseas players this evening.