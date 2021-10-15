Will Mahendra Singh Dhoni lift the trophy for Chennai tonight for the fourth time? Or can Eoin Morgan help Kolkata regain the coveted prize after seven years? Image Credit: IPL

When it comes to T20 franchise cricket, it doesn't get any bigger than this match. Gulf News readers join their experts to take us through a potentially intriguing clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders for the final of 14th edition of IPL at the Dubai International Stadium. Fasten your seat belts, as the cliche goes...

See full scorecard here

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

The IPL 2021 final is the clash of former champions. Chennai Super Kings have been in nine finals and won three of them. Kolkata Knight Riders are two-time winners and this is their third final. Who will win on Friday (October 15, 201) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium? It’s not easy to pick the winners.

Chennai have been consistent and seemed keen to put the nightmare of last year (they failed to make the play-offs) behind them. The middle-order is more solid with Robin Uthappa allowing Moeen Ali to move to No 5, and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has some runs behind him.

Kolkata hit the winning trail in the UAE and turned around their doddering campaign with some fine wins. But they come into the final on the back on some nervy wins, where the middle-order fragility has been exposed. But the spinners have given them smaller targets to chase.