Lisa Sthalekar (left), ex-Australia women's captain and ICC Hall of Famer, during an introduction with the campers at Rajasthan Royals UAE Academy on Monday. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: The Rajasthan Royals Cricket Academy in the UAE, launched earlier this month, has started it’s operations with a three-day camp to identify young women cricketers from the country from October 12-14. Lisa Sthalekar, former Australia women’s captain and ICC Hall-of-Famer, is in charge of the camp now underway at the Emirates Sevens ground - home of the academy.

Speaking at the launch of the camp on Monday, Sthalekar, Youth Advisor to the Rajasthan Royals said: “My role with the Royals has been an exciting one, working with young Indian girls earlier last year and now looking at the local talent in UAE. We had the first session today, and the quality of and enthusiasm of the girls are really pleasing.

‘‘I believe there’s so much potential for women’s cricket and its only going to go upwards, and we’re motivated to provide a great women’s programme and looking forward to identifying and nurturing cricketing talent here in UAE so the girls can make a mark for themselves in the cricketing world.”

During the camp, 22 girls, aged between nine and 19, will participate in coaching sessions, activities and games designed around The Royals ‘Total Cricket’ philosophy. The coaching team from the Royals Academy - UAE, led by Sthalekar and supported by Shane Warne will also stage a final T20 game from which six players will be selected and presented with fully funded scholarships for the academy. Apart from scholarships, it will include the opportunity to spend time with the Royals in India.

Greame Cremer, former Zimbabwe captain and Director at the Rajasthan Royals Academy - UAE said: “We’re really proud to assist in the development of the women’s game as part of the Rajasthan Royals Academy programme. The potential for women’s cricket in the region is really high and we’re happy to support in any way we can.”